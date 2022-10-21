Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The 13th Note, a pub, bar or nightclub at 60 King Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 325 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 294 (90%) have pass ratings and 31 (10%) require improvement.