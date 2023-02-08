Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
59 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

The Admiral Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 323 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 291 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.