Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
59 minutes ago
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Admiral Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 72a Waterloo Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 323 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 291 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.