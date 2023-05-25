Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Palomino, a pub, bar or nightclub at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on April 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 319 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 286 (90%) have pass ratings and 33 (10%) require improvement.