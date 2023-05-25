Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rangers to trial Ibrox ‘singing section’ in Copland Stand next season
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Rangers sign Kieran Dowell from Norwich City on three-year deal
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th May 2023, 08:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Palomino, a pub, bar or nightclub at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on April 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 319 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 286 (90%) have pass ratings and 33 (10%) require improvement.