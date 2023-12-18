Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Pinkston Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 482 Keppochhill Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 332 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 300 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.