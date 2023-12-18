Register
Glasgow establishment given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Pinkston Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 482 Keppochhill Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 332 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 300 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.