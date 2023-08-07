Register
Glasgow establishment handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Budgie, a pub, bar or nightclub at 269 Blochairn Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 321 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 289 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.