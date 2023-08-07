Glasgow establishment handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Budgie, a pub, bar or nightclub at 269 Blochairn Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 321 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 289 (90%) have pass ratings and 32 (10%) require improvement.