Glasgow establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
26 minutes ago
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Times Square, a pub, bar or nightclub at 48 St Enoch Square, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 326 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 292 (90%) have pass ratings and 34 (10%) require improvement.