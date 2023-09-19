Register
Glasgow establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Eala Bhan, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1534 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 330 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 296 (90%) have pass ratings and 34 (10%) require improvement.