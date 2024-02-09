Glasgow establishment hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow drinking establishment has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Eala Bhan, a pub, bar or nightclub at 1534 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 329 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 299 (91%) have pass ratings and 30 (9%) require improvement.