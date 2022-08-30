Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Burger Cartel, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 380 Byres Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,342 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,182 (88%) have pass ratings and 160 (12%) require improvement.