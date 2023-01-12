Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Malaga Tapas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 213 St Andrews Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,364 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,200 (88%) have pass ratings and 164 (12%) require improvement.