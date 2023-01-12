Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Malaga Tapas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 213 St Andrews Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,364 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,200 (88%) have pass ratings and 164 (12%) require improvement.