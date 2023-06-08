Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Whistler On The Green, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Greendyke Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,362 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,219 (90%) have pass ratings and 143 (10%) require improvement.