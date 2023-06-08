Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
Whistler On The Green, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 5 Greendyke Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,362 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,219 (90%) have pass ratings and 143 (10%) require improvement.