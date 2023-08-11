Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Don Ya Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,385 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,243 (90%) have pass ratings and 142 (10%) require improvement.