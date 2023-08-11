Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 10:31 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Don Ya Sushi, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,385 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,243 (90%) have pass ratings and 142 (10%) require improvement.