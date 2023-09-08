Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Istanbul Cakes And Baklavas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 63 Bridge Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,396 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,248 (89%) have pass ratings and 148 (11%) require improvement.