Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
The Banana Leaf, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 192 St Vincent Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,407 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,258 (89%) have pass ratings and 149 (11%) require improvement.