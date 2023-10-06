Register
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Aris Limassol named as 3 changes made
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

The Banana Leaf, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 192 St Vincent Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,407 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,258 (89%) have pass ratings and 149 (11%) require improvement.