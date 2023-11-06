Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Stag And Thistle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,420 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,269 (89%) have pass ratings and 151 (11%) require improvement.