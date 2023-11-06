Register
Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Stag And Thistle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,420 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,269 (89%) have pass ratings and 151 (11%) require improvement.