Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Little Vietnam, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 24 Renfrew Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,438 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,289 (90%) have pass ratings and 149 (10%) require improvement.