Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Coffee Boys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 70 Auchinlea Way, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,439 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,288 (90%) have pass ratings and 151 (10%) require improvement.