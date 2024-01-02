Register
Glasgow restaurant given new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Coffee Boys, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 70 Auchinlea Way, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,439 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,288 (90%) have pass ratings and 151 (10%) require improvement.