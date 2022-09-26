Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Marble Global Buffet, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Queen Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,353 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,187 (88%) have pass ratings and 166 (12%) require improvement.