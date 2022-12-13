Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Spuntini La Vita, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 201 Byres Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,358 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,203 (89%) have pass ratings and 155 (11%) require improvement.