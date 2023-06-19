Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
KC Café, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 201 Alderman Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,367 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,229 (90%) have pass ratings and 138 (10%) require improvement.