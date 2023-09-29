Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Susie's Deli, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 31 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 31, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,410 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,261 (89%) have pass ratings and 149 (11%) require improvement.