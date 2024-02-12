Register
BREAKING

Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:42 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Tan-ya Scran, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Hart Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,438 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,292 (90%) have pass ratings and 146 (10%) require improvement.