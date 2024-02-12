Glasgow restaurant handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Tan-ya Scran, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Hart Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,438 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,292 (90%) have pass ratings and 146 (10%) require improvement.