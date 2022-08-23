Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Sano Pizza, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1146 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,339 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,181 (88%) have pass ratings and 158 (12%) require improvement.