Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:52 am

Malaga Tapas, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 213 St Andrews Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,354 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,183 (87%) have pass ratings and 171 (13%) require improvement.