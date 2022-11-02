Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Meets Noodle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1136 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,353 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,183 (87%) have pass ratings and 170 (13%) require improvement.