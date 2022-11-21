Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Lona Caffe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 995 Cathcart Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,352 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,191 (88%) have pass ratings and 161 (12%) require improvement.