Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
13 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Finnieston, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1125 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,360 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,202 (88%) have pass ratings and 158 (12%) require improvement.