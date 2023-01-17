Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
13 minutes ago
The Finnieston, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1125 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on December 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,360 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,202 (88%) have pass ratings and 158 (12%) require improvement.