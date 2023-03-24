Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Zilch Bakery and Deli (Plantyful), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Osborne Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,352 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,208 (89%) have pass ratings and 144 (11%) require improvement.