Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Zilch Bakery and Deli (Plantyful), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Osborne Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,352 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,208 (89%) have pass ratings and 144 (11%) require improvement.