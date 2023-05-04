Register
Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 09:42 BST
The Cranside Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Tunnel Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,349 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,208 (90%) have pass ratings and 141 (10%) require improvement.