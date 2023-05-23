Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:02 BST
Shawarma Grill, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 345 Paisley Road West, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on April 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,356 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,215 (90%) have pass ratings and 141 (10%) require improvement.