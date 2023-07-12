Register
Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

SWAMP, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 27 Brockburn Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on June 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,373 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,233 (90%) have pass ratings and 140 (10%) require improvement.