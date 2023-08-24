Register
Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 08:53 BST

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

Pelican Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 763 Shettleston Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,382 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,241 (90%) have pass ratings and 141 (10%) require improvement.