Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:42 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Stag And Thistle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,261 (89%) have pass ratings and 148 (11%) require improvement.