Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Stag And Thistle, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 778 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on August 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,409 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,261 (89%) have pass ratings and 148 (11%) require improvement.