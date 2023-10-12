Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Pinch Of Taste, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 13 Appin Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,411 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,263 (90%) have pass ratings and 148 (10%) require improvement.