Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Munch Mafia, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54 Ruchill Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,430 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (89%) have pass ratings and 154 (11%) require improvement.