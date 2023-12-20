Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Istanbul Cakes And Baklavas / Party Cake, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 63 Bridge Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,440 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,288 (89%) have pass ratings and 152 (11%) require improvement.