Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Silla, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1138 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 1,437 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,292 (90%) have pass ratings and 145 (10%) require improvement.