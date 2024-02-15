Glasgow restaurant hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

Register
A Glasgow restaurant has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 15th Feb 2024, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Silla, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1138 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 1,437 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,292 (90%) have pass ratings and 145 (10%) require improvement.