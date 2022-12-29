Glasgow takeaway handed new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, Data Reporter
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Argyle Newsagent, a takeaway at 353 Argyle Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 30, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 733 takeaways with ratings, 615 (84%) have pass ratings and 118 (16%) require improvement.