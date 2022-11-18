Glasgow takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
42 minutes ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
Let's Wok, a takeaway at 8a Angus Street, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 739 takeaways with ratings, 609 (82%) have pass ratings and 130 (18%) require improvement.