Glasgow takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Chilli Express Indian Takeaway, a takeaway at 1196 Maryhill Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 738 takeaways with ratings, 612 (83%) have pass ratings and 126 (17%) require improvement.