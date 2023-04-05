Glasgow takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating
A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
The Ten O'Clock Shop, a takeaway at 135 Garscadden Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on March 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Glasgow's 724 takeaways with ratings, 617 (85%) have pass ratings and 107 (15%) require improvement.