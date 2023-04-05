Register
Glasgow takeaway hit with new "requires improvement" food hygiene rating

A Glasgow takeaway has been handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Ten O'Clock Shop, a takeaway at 135 Garscadden Road, Glasgow was given the score after assessment on March 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Glasgow's 724 takeaways with ratings, 617 (85%) have pass ratings and 107 (15%) require improvement.