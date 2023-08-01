Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 1st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Mister Singhs India at 149 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

    • Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

    • Pass: Duo Coffee Shop at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20

    • Pass: Kozi at 510 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20

    • Pass: The Dukes Umbrella at 363 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on July 18

    • Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 3

    Takeaways

    And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28

    • Pass: Ruby Take Away at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on July 25

    • Pass: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21

    • Pass: FAREplay Cafe at 1459 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 16