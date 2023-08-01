Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Mister Singhs India at 149 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21
• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21
• Pass: Duo Coffee Shop at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20
• Pass: Kozi at 510 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20
• Pass: The Dukes Umbrella at 363 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on July 18
• Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 3
Takeaways
And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28
• Pass: Ruby Take Away at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on July 25
• Pass: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21
• Pass: FAREplay Cafe at 1459 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 16