Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Mister Singhs India at 149 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on July 21

• Pass: Duo Coffee Shop at 83 Coustonholm Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20

• Pass: Kozi at 510 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on July 20

• Pass: The Dukes Umbrella at 363 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on July 18

• Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 3

Takeaways

And four ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Mexita Springburn/Cha Cha Grill/Absurd Bird/Sobi Burger at 560 Broomfield Road, Glasgow; rated on July 28

• Pass: Ruby Take Away at 1793 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on July 25

• Pass: Chillies And Cream, Chillies Peri Peri And Hot Dogs at 951 Edinburgh Road, Glasgow; rated on June 21

