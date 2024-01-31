Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Innis And Gunn Taproom at 24 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on January 29

• Pass: Mharsanta at 26 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25

• Pass: Babbity Bowsters at 18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22

• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22

• Pass: Hanami at 1185 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22

• Pass: Nanakusa at 441 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on January 19

• Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Clutha And Victoria Bar at 159 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on January 17

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 619 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Danny's Convenience Store at 220 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25

• Pass: Raja's Pizza Bar at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17