Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 12 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Innis And Gunn Taproom at 24 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on January 29
• Pass: Mharsanta at 26 Bell Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25
• Pass: Babbity Bowsters at 18 Blackfriars Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22
• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22
• Pass: Hanami at 1185 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 22
• Pass: Nanakusa at 441 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on January 19
• Pass: Okome at 161 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Clutha And Victoria Bar at 159 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on January 17
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 619 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on January 26
• Pass: Danny's Convenience Store at 220 Main Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25
• Pass: Raja's Pizza Bar at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17
• Pass: G's Fish and Chips at 134 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on January 10