Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13
• Pass: Shettleston Community Growing Project at 70 Eckford Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13
• Pass: Crabshakk at 24 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: McDonalds at 17 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: Banh Mi and Tea at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 7
• Pass: The Square Bar And Restaurant And Aromi D'Italia at 8 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Zinfandel at 69 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6
Takeaways
Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Panko at 9 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13
• Pass: Curry House at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: Jasmine Cottage at 1009 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: Spice Heaven at 1002 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: The Glenwood Bistro at Block B Unit 12, 45 Glenwood Place, Glasgow; rated on July 12
• Pass: Freddie's Food Club at 2139 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 619 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on July 11
• Pass: Pepes Piri Piri at 283 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 7
• Pass: So Good Chinese at 603 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6
• Pass: Grillicious Mediterranean at 643 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 5
• Pass: Craigend Chippy at 1 Mossvale Crescent, Glasgow; rated on April 1