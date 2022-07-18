Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:07 am

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

    • Pass: Shettleston Community Growing Project at 70 Eckford Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

    • Pass: Crabshakk at 24 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    • Pass: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

    • Pass: McDonalds at 17 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 11

    • Pass: Banh Mi and Tea at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 7

    • Pass: The Square Bar And Restaurant And Aromi D'Italia at 8 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: Zinfandel at 69 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

    Takeaways

    Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Panko at 9 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

    • Pass: Curry House at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    • Pass: Jasmine Cottage at 1009 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    • Pass: Spice Heaven at 1002 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    • Pass: The Glenwood Bistro at Block B Unit 12, 45 Glenwood Place, Glasgow; rated on July 12

    • Pass: Freddie's Food Club at 2139 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

    • Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 619 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on July 11

    • Pass: Pepes Piri Piri at 283 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 7

    • Pass: So Good Chinese at 603 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

    • Pass: Grillicious Mediterranean at 643 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 5

    • Pass: Craigend Chippy at 1 Mossvale Crescent, Glasgow; rated on April 1