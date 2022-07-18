Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Glasgow establishments

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

• Pass: Shettleston Community Growing Project at 70 Eckford Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

• Pass: Crabshakk at 24 Vinicombe Street, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: McDonalds at 17 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Banh Mi and Tea at 342 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 7

• Pass: The Square Bar And Restaurant And Aromi D'Italia at 8 Norby Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Zinfandel at 69 Nithsdale Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Panko at 9 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on July 13

• Pass: Curry House at 952 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: Jasmine Cottage at 1009 Shettleston Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: Spice Heaven at 1002 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: The Glenwood Bistro at Block B Unit 12, 45 Glenwood Place, Glasgow; rated on July 12

• Pass: Freddie's Food Club at 2139 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Pepe's Piri Piri at 619 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on July 11

• Pass: Pepes Piri Piri at 283 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on July 7

• Pass: So Good Chinese at 603 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on July 6

• Pass: Grillicious Mediterranean at 643 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on July 5