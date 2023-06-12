Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon: Former first minister arrested
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: The Yarn Cake at 201 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

    • Pass: Cafe Salmagundi Limited at 1007 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on June 7

    • Pass: Florida Cafe at 61 Mount Annan Drive, Glasgow; rated on June 7

    • Pass: Gusto and Relish at 729 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on June 5

    • Pass: Chickaros at 488 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1

    • Pass: TastEast at 11 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on June 1

    • Pass: Cuku at 1 Kirklee Road, Glasgow; rated on May 31

    • Pass: Mecca Social Club at 1221 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

    • Pass: Pho 79 at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

    • Pass: Vic's Cafe at 736 Anniesland Road, Glasgow; rated on May 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Pass: The Signal Bar / Temple Burger Co. at 176 Fulton Street, Glasgow; rated on June 5

    • Pass: Palomino at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

    Takeaways

    Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Original India All In One at 12 Marne Street, Glasgow; rated on June 6

    • Pass: Anaya's at 646 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on June 5

    • Pass: Panku Streetfood at 555 Prospecthill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 2

    • Pass: Wok Cuisine at 387 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on June 2

    • Pass: House Of Grill at 4 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1

    • Pass: The Upper Krust at 55a Thornbridge Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1

    • Pass: Bao at 7 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on May 22