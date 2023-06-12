Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: The Yarn Cake at 201 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on June 8

• Pass: Cafe Salmagundi Limited at 1007 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Florida Cafe at 61 Mount Annan Drive, Glasgow; rated on June 7

• Pass: Gusto and Relish at 729 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on June 5

• Pass: Chickaros at 488 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Pass: TastEast at 11 Hyndland Street, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Pass: Cuku at 1 Kirklee Road, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Mecca Social Club at 1221 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Pho 79 at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

• Pass: Vic's Cafe at 736 Anniesland Road, Glasgow; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: The Signal Bar / Temple Burger Co. at 176 Fulton Street, Glasgow; rated on June 5

• Pass: Palomino at 207 Bath Street, Glasgow; rated on May 31

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Original India All In One at 12 Marne Street, Glasgow; rated on June 6

• Pass: Anaya's at 646 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on June 5

• Pass: Panku Streetfood at 555 Prospecthill Road, Glasgow; rated on June 2

• Pass: Wok Cuisine at 387 Paisley Road West, Glasgow; rated on June 2

• Pass: House Of Grill at 4 Albert Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1

• Pass: The Upper Krust at 55a Thornbridge Road, Glasgow; rated on June 1