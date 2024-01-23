Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 14 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Kcal Kitchen at 130 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Pass: Spiritualist Bar And Restaurant at 62 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Pass: Damasqino Restaurant at 94 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on January 16
• Pass: Don Ya Sushi at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow; rated on January 16
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Carlyle Café (GTG Training Centre) at 1330 South Street, Glasgow; rated on January 15
• Pass: Banca Di Roma at 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on January 11
• Pass: Santa Lucia Pasta at 10 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10
Takeaways
And seven ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Amro's Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on January 22
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Scotfresh at 52 Allanton Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Pass: The Green Goose at 9 Minard Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18
• Pass: Marcos Fish Bar at 116 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17
• Pass: YO! To Go at 12 Cobden Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17
• Pass: Panku Streetfood at 1 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 15
• Pass: Papa Ali's at Unit 1, 250 Drumoyne Road, Glasgow; rated on January 11