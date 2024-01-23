Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 14 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: Kcal Kitchen at 130 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Pass: Spiritualist Bar And Restaurant at 62 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Pass: Damasqino Restaurant at 94 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on January 16

    • Pass: Don Ya Sushi at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow; rated on January 16

    • Pass: Carlyle Café (GTG Training Centre) at 1330 South Street, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    • Pass: Banca Di Roma at 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on January 11

    • Pass: Santa Lucia Pasta at 10 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10

    Takeaways

    And seven ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Pass: Amro's Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on January 22

    • Pass: Scotfresh at 52 Allanton Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Pass: The Green Goose at 9 Minard Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18

    • Pass: Marcos Fish Bar at 116 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17

    • Pass: YO! To Go at 12 Cobden Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17

    • Pass: Panku Streetfood at 1 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 15

    • Pass: Papa Ali's at Unit 1, 250 Drumoyne Road, Glasgow; rated on January 11