Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 14 Glasgow establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Kcal Kitchen at 130 West Regent Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: Spiritualist Bar And Restaurant at 62 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: Damasqino Restaurant at 94 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on January 16

• Pass: Don Ya Sushi at 17 West Princes Street, Glasgow; rated on January 16

• Pass: Carlyle Café (GTG Training Centre) at 1330 South Street, Glasgow; rated on January 15

• Pass: Banca Di Roma at 31 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on January 11

• Pass: Santa Lucia Pasta at 10 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on January 10

Takeaways

And seven ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Amro's Tandoori at 1228 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on January 22

• Pass: Scotfresh at 52 Allanton Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: The Green Goose at 9 Minard Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: Marcos Fish Bar at 116 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17

• Pass: YO! To Go at 12 Cobden Road, Glasgow; rated on January 17

• Pass: Panku Streetfood at 1 Monument Drive, Glasgow; rated on January 15