Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 21 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass and Eat Safe: Comet Pieces at 150 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 6
• Pass and Eat Safe: Baxterstorey Scotland Ltd. at 1 Carlton Place, Glasgow; rated on August 30
• Pass: Costa Coffee at 212 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 8
• Pass: Bathory Bakery at 32 Mingulay Crescent, Glasgow; rated on September 7
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Perch And Rest at 39 Otago Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7
• Pass: ELois Cafe at 138 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 4
• Pass: Bistro Attaca Ltd at 1071 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on September 1
• Pass: Coffee and Crumbs at 1036 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 31
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: The Brewhouse at 182 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 31
• Pass: Cakes By Oxana at 1054 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 29
• Pass: Yo Wok at 87 Cambridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 27
• Pass: Cafe Tropicali at 436 Kinfauns Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 23
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: The Gannet at 1155 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on August 23
• Pass: Umbrella Cafe at 150 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on August 22
• Pass: Celino's at 235 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Pass: Standard Inn at 206 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7
• Pass: Platinum Lace at 24 Drury Street, Glasgow; rated on September 5
• Pass: Boom Battle Bar at Unit 23, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on August 28
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Piatto at 44 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7
• Pass: Jay Jays at 19 Barrachnie Road, Glasgow; rated on August 30
• Pass: Afro-Fusion Cuisine at 1051 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on August 25