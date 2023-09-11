Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 21 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass and Eat Safe: Comet Pieces at 150 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 6

• Pass and Eat Safe: Baxterstorey Scotland Ltd. at 1 Carlton Place, Glasgow; rated on August 30

• Pass: Costa Coffee at 212 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on September 8

• Pass: Bathory Bakery at 32 Mingulay Crescent, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Perch And Rest at 39 Otago Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: ELois Cafe at 138 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on September 4

• Pass: Bistro Attaca Ltd at 1071 Tollcross Road, Glasgow; rated on September 1

• Pass: Coffee and Crumbs at 1036 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 31

• Pass: The Brewhouse at 182 Queen Margaret Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 31

• Pass: Cakes By Oxana at 1054 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on August 29

• Pass: Yo Wok at 87 Cambridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 27

• Pass: Cafe Tropicali at 436 Kinfauns Drive, Glasgow; rated on August 23

• Pass: The Gannet at 1155 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on August 23

• Pass: Umbrella Cafe at 150 Westmuir Street, Glasgow; rated on August 22

• Pass: Celino's at 235 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on August 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: Standard Inn at 206 Saracen Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Platinum Lace at 24 Drury Street, Glasgow; rated on September 5

• Pass: Boom Battle Bar at Unit 23, 55 St Enoch Square, Glasgow; rated on August 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Piatto at 44 Skirving Street, Glasgow; rated on September 7

• Pass: Jay Jays at 19 Barrachnie Road, Glasgow; rated on August 30