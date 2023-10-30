Register
BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Team news: Rangers starting XI vs Hearts confirmed as 1 changes made
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 25 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Pass: The Alchemy Experiment at 157 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

    • Pass: Brutti Compadres at Unit 4, 35 Virginia Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: Costa Coffee at Unit 4-5, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on October 25

    • Pass: Sprigg at 264 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 20

    • Pass: Gyros at 223 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

    • Pass: The Ivy at 106 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17

    • Pass: Loop and Scoop at 515 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16

    • Pass: Oaka Supercity at 130 George Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16

    • Pass: Ox And Finch at 922 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

    • Pass: Celentanos at 28 Cathedral Square, Glasgow; rated on October 11

    • Pass: The Willows at 125 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on September 19

    • Pass: Kuma Kuma at 575 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Pass: Lock 27 at 1100 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on October 19

    Takeaways

    Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

    • Pass: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: Milano's Fast Food at 21 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: Minar's Kebab at 442 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

    • Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25

    • Pass: Raja's Pizza Bar at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25

    • Pass: Panku Streetfood at Asda Store, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on October 23

    • Pass: Gibby's Deli at 2348 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

    • Pass: Mulkanwan at 144 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16

    • Pass: Subway at 172 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16

    • Pass: Rowan's Deli at 22 Budhill Avenue, Glasgow; rated on October 13

    • Pass: Little Bakers Glasgow at 597 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5