Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 25 Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: The Alchemy Experiment at 157 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27
• Pass: Brutti Compadres at Unit 4, 35 Virginia Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: Costa Coffee at Unit 4-5, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on October 25
• Pass: Sprigg at 264 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 20
• Pass: Gyros at 223 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18
• Pass: The Ivy at 106 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17
• Pass: Loop and Scoop at 515 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16
• Pass: Oaka Supercity at 130 George Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16
• Pass: Ox And Finch at 922 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13
• Pass: Celentanos at 28 Cathedral Square, Glasgow; rated on October 11
• Pass: The Willows at 125 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on September 19
• Pass: Kuma Kuma at 575 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Pass: Lock 27 at 1100 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on October 19
Takeaways
Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: Milano's Fast Food at 21 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: Minar's Kebab at 442 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26
• Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25
• Pass: Raja's Pizza Bar at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25
• Pass: Panku Streetfood at Asda Store, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on October 23
• Pass: Gibby's Deli at 2348 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18
• Pass: Mulkanwan at 144 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16
• Pass: Subway at 172 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16
• Pass: Rowan's Deli at 22 Budhill Avenue, Glasgow; rated on October 13
• Pass: Little Bakers Glasgow at 597 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on October 5