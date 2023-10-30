Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 25 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 25 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Pass: The Alchemy Experiment at 157 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 27

• Pass: Brutti Compadres at Unit 4, 35 Virginia Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: The Loveable Rogue at 10a Whitehill Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Costa Coffee at Unit 4-5, 79 Gordon Street, Glasgow; rated on October 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Sprigg at 264 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 20

• Pass: Gyros at 223 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Pass: The Ivy at 106 Buchanan Street, Glasgow; rated on October 17

• Pass: Loop and Scoop at 515 Victoria Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Oaka Supercity at 130 George Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16

• Pass: Ox And Finch at 922 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow; rated on October 13

• Pass: Celentanos at 28 Cathedral Square, Glasgow; rated on October 11

• Pass: The Willows at 125 Bridgegate, Glasgow; rated on September 19

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Kuma Kuma at 575 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on September 14

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: Lock 27 at 1100 Crow Road, Glasgow; rated on October 19

Takeaways

Plus 11 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Belter Bento at 963 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Milano's Fast Food at 21 Kelso Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Minar's Kebab at 442 Duke Street, Glasgow; rated on October 26

• Pass: Melton Johns at 1145 Govan Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: Raja's Pizza Bar at 157 Great Western Road, Glasgow; rated on October 25

• Pass: Panku Streetfood at Asda Store, 1221 Gallowgate, Glasgow; rated on October 23

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Pass: Gibby's Deli at 2348 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 18

• Pass: Mulkanwan at 144 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on October 16

• Pass: Subway at 172 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on October 16

• Pass: Rowan's Deli at 22 Budhill Avenue, Glasgow; rated on October 13