Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 31 Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Banana Leaf And Lay Tea at 5 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: No 16 at 16 Byres Road, Glasgow; rated on February 13

• Pass: Taste Of Home at 136 Nelson Street, Glasgow; rated on February 8

• Pass: Lindy's Cafe at 1903 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on February 6

• Pass: Coherent Scotland Staff Bistro at 45 Acre Road, Glasgow; rated on February 3

• Pass: Damasqino Restaurant at 94 Saltmarket, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Nuku Nuku at 189 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Pho 79 Vietnamese Restaurant at 91 Union Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: The Anchor Line at 12 St Vincent Place, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: YO!Sushi at K2, 763 Barrhead Road, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Tiffany's at 33 Glassford Street, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Crabshakk at 1114 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 31

• Pass: Hanami at 1185 Argyle Street, Glasgow; rated on January 31

• Pass: Cul Cuil at 86 West Nile Street, Glasgow; rated on January 30

• Pass: Children First at 20 Mansel Street, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Spiritualist Bar And Restaurant at 62 Miller Street, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Celino's at 235 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow; rated on January 18

• Pass: The Loading Bay at Unit D Blair Court, 100 Borron Street, Glasgow; rated on December 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Pass: The Social at 25 Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow; rated on November 7

Takeaways

Plus 12 ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Garngad Take Away at 132 Royston Road, Glasgow; rated on February 9

• Pass: Kashmir Grill at 666 Eglinton Street, Glasgow; rated on February 7

• Pass: Akiko at 5 Bothwell Street, Glasgow; rated on February 2

• Pass: Anaya's at 646 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Glasgow Sweet Centre at 202 Allison Street, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Mario's Fast Foods at 253 Alderman Road, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Royal Tandoori at 94 Springburn Way, Glasgow; rated on February 1

• Pass: Graham's Dairy at 1097 Cathcart Road, Glasgow; rated on January 31

• Pass: Tina's Quality Fries at 329 Calder Street, Glasgow; rated on January 27

• Pass: Pizza Hut at 701 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on January 26

• Pass: Temaki And Donburi at 113 Hope Street, Glasgow; rated on January 25