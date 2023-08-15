Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Glasgow establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Namak Mandi at 21 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 10
• Pass: The Sweet Tart Tearoom at 1171 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on August 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Pass: La Cala Bar at 232 Meadowpark Street, Glasgow; rated on August 7
• Pass: Orwells Bar at 70 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on August 4
• Pass: Corryvrechan at 12 Plean Street, Glasgow; rated on April 28
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Pass: Jaconelli's Fish and Chips at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on August 9
• Pass: Eagle Carry Out at 415 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8
• Pass: Ocean Palace at 8 Summertown Road, Glasgow; rated on August 7