Register
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Team news: Aberdeen vs Celtic starting line-ups confirmed
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Namak Mandi at 21 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: The Sweet Tart Tearoom at 1171 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on August 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: La Cala Bar at 232 Meadowpark Street, Glasgow; rated on August 7

• Pass: Orwells Bar at 70 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on August 4

• Pass: Corryvrechan at 12 Plean Street, Glasgow; rated on April 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Jaconelli's Fish and Chips at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on August 9

• Pass: Eagle Carry Out at 415 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8

• Pass: Ocean Palace at 8 Summertown Road, Glasgow; rated on August 7