Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Glasgow establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Glasgow’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Namak Mandi at 21 Bridge Street, Glasgow; rated on August 10

• Pass: The Sweet Tart Tearoom at 1171 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow; rated on August 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Pass: La Cala Bar at 232 Meadowpark Street, Glasgow; rated on August 7

• Pass: Orwells Bar at 70 Elderslie Street, Glasgow; rated on August 4

• Pass: Corryvrechan at 12 Plean Street, Glasgow; rated on April 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Pass: Jaconelli's Fish and Chips at 1419 Maryhill Road, Glasgow; rated on August 9

• Pass: Eagle Carry Out at 415 Hawthorn Street, Glasgow; rated on August 8